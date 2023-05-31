Jinder Mahal led Indus Sher’s Veer and Sanga to another squash win over two WWE NXT Superstars on this week’s WWE RAW.

Javier Bernal has been working NXT events since debuting on WWE 205 Live in January 2022, but this was his first main roster TV show. This was the WWE in-ring debut for Kevin Ventura-Cortes, who played college football and was a prospect for the NFL Draft last year until signing with WWE following the 2022 SummerSlam tryouts. Both NXT talents were acknowledged on TV.

Bernal tweeted on the experience and looked back to the December 6, 2022 edition of NXT TV, where he was to face newcomer Bryson Montana, who was making his main show debut. Before Bernal’s entrance, Indus Sher hit the ring to destroy Montana. Bernal then came out and faked an injury to avoid the wrath of Veer and Sanga.

Bernal tweeted a GIF from that NXT episode this week and wrote, “I suppose it was probably payback for this, but I’ve never been beaten by Indus Sher! #LongTermStoryTelling #BigBodyJavi”

He later added in a follow-up tweet, “First time appearance on #WWERaw and I have never been beaten [face with monocle emoji]”

Ventura-Cortes simply tweeted, “We almost had them [melting face emoji]”

Indus Sher has squashed two teams since coming to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. The May 15 show saw Veer and Sanga defeat Drake Thompson (aka Jackson Drake) and Lavar Barbie (aka Lucky Ali). Mahal has made it clear that he plans on leading the duo to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. It was reported earlier this month that WWE creative plans called for Veer and Sanga to mainly work as a tag team, with Mahal serving as a mouthpiece while also still wrestling at times.

I suppose it was probably payback for this, but I’ve never been beaten by Indus Sher! #LongTermStoryTelling #BigBodyJavi https://t.co/O2MuwpUxRq pic.twitter.com/w3hho6dgOO — Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) May 30, 2023

First time appearance on #WWERaw and I have never been beaten 🧐 — Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) May 30, 2023

We almost had them 🫠 — Kevin Ventura-Cortes (@KVCORTES7) May 30, 2023

