Last night Seth Rollins successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker on the NXT Gold Rush special, which was Rollins’ first NXT matchup in roughly 11 years.

The Visionary spoke with the NXT crowd shortly after his victory to discuss his decision to return to the brand and defend his title. WWE has since released this conversation as a Digital Exclusive.

I’ll tell you what, the reason I come down here to NXT and defend the World Heavyweight Championship is because I love this, and this title deserves that respect because there are champions like Harley Race, like Ric Flair, like Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, like Mr. Five-Time Booker T who took pride in taking the heavyweight title to every city and every town in every single country that they could, and putting on a fight to raise the prestige of a world heavyweight champion. If I can even lace those boots for two seconds, if I can be a part of that lineage, then I’m doing something right, so thank you guys for giving me the opportunity. Booker T, Shawn Michaels, everybody who’s held a title like this before me, thank you guys for giving me the opportunity to fill your shoes.

Rollins later tells the crowd that he didn’t really get nostalgic about wrestling in an NXT ring again until he was there competing in front of its dedicated fan base. He adds that their energy and passion is what helped him become the superstar that he is today.

Now I want to tell you guys just a little story. So when I was asked by Bron Breakker to come down here and defend my title on NXT and I accepted, I had a lot of people asking me, ‘Seth, does it feel nostalgic? Are you getting emotional?’ To be honest with you, it had been so long since I’d stepped foot in an NXT ring, and I’ve been fortunate enough to do so much all across the world that my honest answer was no, it wasn’t hitting me like I thought it would. Until I got out here. [Fans chant ‘Welcome back] That right there, all of you, you guys embody the same energy that I left NXT with a decade ago. You guys are still the proving ground for every single person back there in the back, you guys and your vitality, your love, your energy is what has made me a visionary, it is what has made me a revolutionary.

The Champ’s celebration was short-lived as Finn Balor attacked Rollins moments after his successful title defense, his second attack on Rollins in as many days. You can check out the full results to NXT Gold Rush here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)