– Tonight’s WWE NXT Gold Rush Week 1 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look at WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins arriving to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier today. We also see Bron Breakker arriving. We cut to an opening video package. We’re now live from the Performance Center as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

NXT North American Title Match: Tyler Bate vs. Wes Lee

We go right to the ring and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee is already out, as is Tyler Bate and special guest referee Mustafa Ali. Alicia Taylor does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and they lock up, then break. Bate slams Lee and grounds him as fans rally. They trade counters and we have an early stalemate. Lee with a shoulder and a headlock. They run the ropes and we get another showdown.

Bate with a headlock takedown into a 2 count as there’s a fast count by Ali which upsets everyone. Lee fights up and out. Bate out-wrestles Lee but gets taken down for 2. Lee has a word with Ali but Bate rolls him up for 2. Bate shoves Lee and yells at him now. They lock back up and tumble through the ropes to the floor. Fans count but Ali isn’t while Bate and Lee go at it. Bate drops Lee as fans count well past 10 and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they collide in mid-air to “NXT!” chants as both go down. Ali counts. Bate strikes first but Lee fights back. They continue trading stiff strikes. Lee back-slides Bate but he rolls through. Lee unloads with kicks and a dropkick for a pop.

Bate with a big knee and flying clothesline. Bate goes on and launches Lee with a big suplex. Bate with a Standing Shooting Star for 2. Lee fights back and nails a superkick. Bate dodges the Cardiac Kick and hits a big clothesline for 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Bate goes up top but Lee stuns him and climbs up. Lee goes for a superplex to the floor but Bate blocks it. Bate rocks Lee and they fall… Lee to the floor and Bate to the mat.

Ali counts but runs out and helps Lee up, encouraging him to get back into the match. He also gives a pep talk to Bate. Lee comes right back in and delivers the Cardiac Kick, hitting Bate as soon as Ali moves out of the way from his pep talk.

Winner: Wes Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Ali raises both of their hands in the air but they stare him down.

– We get a quick hype video on Gigi Dolin. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Kiana James now. She goes on ranting about how she has ambition and Dolin needs to grow up. James says she was also reckless when she was young but she grew up and focused on success. James says Dolin can just keep swimming in the pool of mediocracy.

– Chase U is walking backstage. Back to commercial.

——————————————-

NXT GOLD RUSH WEEK 1 – JUNE 20

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Bron Breakker

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade with the winners becoming the #1 contenders for a Week 2 title shot

* Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

* Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin will come face-to-face

* Chase University throws a pep rally for Thea Hail’s match with NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on Week 2

NXT GOLD RUSH WEEK 2 – JUNE 27

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Baron Corbin

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Thea Hail

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against winners of Week 1 Triple Threat

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.