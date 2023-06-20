WWE has announced two 2023 Premium Live Events in recent weeks – Payback on Saturday, September 2 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, and Fastlane on Saturday, October 7 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

WWE has not been announcing PLE shows as far out as they have in recent years and Fightful Select notes that there’s a reason for this as WWE has a desire to maximize buzz around PLE shows.

WWE officials have tried to be as strategic as possible with PLE events, as far as locations, and announcing them goes. The factors of economics, storylines, and audience growth are all weighed when making these decisions. It was also noted that by announcing the PLE shows individually, it allows each announcement to have its own moment, like they did with Paul Heyman announcing Fastlane on The Pat McAfee Show today.

In 2022, WWE announced all PLE locations and dates well ahead of time. WWE officials are said to be very happy with how things have played out for them on PLE shows this year.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.