The NWA has released this week’s episode of its flagship Youtube program, Powerrr.

The promotion presents four matchups from their recent World Is A Vampire tour in Australia, which features Kerry Morton defending the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship. Full lineup, as well as the video link to the event, can be found below.

-Kerry Morton vs. Adam Brooks for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

-Mercurio vs. Slex

-Natalia Markova vs. ‘First Class’ Aysha

-Alex Taylor & ‘Thrillbilly’ Silas Mason vs. Caveman Ugg & Jake Taylor