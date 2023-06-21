CM Punk adds another beautiful championship to his collection.

The Second City Saint met up with the Chicago Blackhawks famous mascot Tommy Hawk when visiting the United Center for the Collision premiere, where was gifted a special edition Chicago Blackhawks Championship belt.

CM Punk with the Chicago Blackhawks mascot, Tommy Hawk. pic.twitter.com/CzzNNKrykc — Best of CM Punk (@BestOfCMPunk) June 20, 2023

A beautiful moment shared between CM Punk and Chicago Blackhawks’ mascot Tommy Hawk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cxmLDoCL4S — Teffo (@Teffo_01) June 20, 2023

Punk is a huge Blackhawks fan and often posts about the team on social media during the season and playoffs. Unfortunately, the Hawks did not make it to the playoffs in the last two NHL seasons, but did receive the #1 pick in this year’s NHL Draft.