Nick Aldis recently spoke with PW Mania about a wide range of wrestling topics, including his thoughts on his current run with IMPACT Wrestling. The National Treasure begins by discussing his upcoming world title match against Steve Maclin at the company’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. According to Aldis, this was the spot that he was aiming for the second he returned to IMPACT.

It’s great to be in that spot but it feels familiar. It’s the right thing to do. I’m not going to sit here and say oh my God it’s such an honor to be in that spot. That’s another thing that drives me crazy, there’s so much sentiment in all of this. If I wasn’t in the World Title match at Slammiversary, I’d be pissed off. That’s what I’m here to do. Be in the main event, be in the World Title match. I’m happy I’m getting to do what I came here to do, but I’ll be even happier when I win the title and we start the Aldis era of IMPACT Wrestling, and I can really start to make a difference. I’m focused, I’m ready, and I feel good. I’m ready to make it happen.

Staying on subject, Aldis says that if he becomes world champion again he will elevate the title to the best of his abilities. He is also asked about potential future opponents.

Opponents, I never think too much about that. Certainly, I know there’s some New Japan stuff on the horizon. I just need to win the championship and do what I’ve proven I could do before and carry it. Enhance it. Elevate it. Elevate everyone who will challenge me for it. Take the company to new heights, level up.

