WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of RAW. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Indus-Sher Victory”-Indus Sher is victorious in tag team action.

9. “Viking Victory”-Viking Raiders defeat the Alpha Academy

8. “Chaotic Tsunami”-Bronson Reed defeats Shinsuke Nakamura.

7. “Ciampa Returns”-Tommaso Ciampa defeats The Miz.

6. “The Original Beatdown”-Imperium beats down Matt Riddle shortly after he wins a match.

5. “Money Mayhem”-Logan Paul announces that he will be competing in the MITB Ladder match.

4. “Eradication Of The Hart”-Rhea Ripley destroys Natalya Neidhart.

3. “Man Makes Mistake”-Becky Lynch causes DQ in Raquel Rodriguez and Zoey Stark match.

2. “Prince of Peril”-Finn Balor beats down Seth Rollins.

1. “Trio Of Triumph”-Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn are victorious in the main event.