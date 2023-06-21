Will Ospreay is laser focused on Kenny Omega ahead of their clash at this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.

The Aerial Assassin spoke with the NJPW website about this topic, and how he’s destined to take back the IWGP U.S. Title from Omega, who took it from him at this year’s WrestleKingdom 17 showdown. However, since The Cleaner won the title he’s only defended it once against Jeff Cobb on a March episode of AEW Dynamite. Ospreay addresses this poor title reign, stating that it was his fault for letting it fall into Omega’s hands in the first place.

Well I mean, it’s not their property, so I don’t really blame them. I take full responsibility for that, it’s my job and my obligation to make sure it stays with our wonderful Lion Mark and on that blue canvas. But it is what it is. When you put the title on the line against all comers and all challengers… I don’t represent the flag that’s on that belt, but I represent the work ethic behind it. The work ethic behind that title I guess has gone since it’s gone to Kenny, but once again, it’s not their obligation.

Ospreay adds that AEW is not too be blamed for the U.S. title not being booked as it is not the promotion’s job to book another promotion’s championship. He once again takes full responsibility and promises to rehab the belt as he already has in the past.

AEW aren’t part of the IWGP committee, it’s not their obligation to host title defenses. I’m sure it’s a hassle to get even Jeff Cobb to come over for a title match. It must be a pain in the arse, and their focusing on the Elite and trying to stop people from fighting each other backstage, do you know what I mean? So once again, I take full responsibility, that’s my fault. All that rehab I did, all the incredible matches I had with Finlay, and Naito and Shota, I’ve got to get it back. I will, it’s my red leather and gold, and I’ll get it back.

