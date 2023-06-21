Miro opens up about his relationship with Toa Liona.

The Redeemer spoke about the Mogaul Embassy member & Gates of Agony member during a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, where he revealed that Liona asked him for advice when he first started in AEW a couple of years ago. Miro adds that the two have begun training together ever since.

This kid, Toa Liona, he just started recently in AEW. He’s a guy who is hungry, he came and asked me for advice and for help. That was maybe a couple of years ago. Ever since, we have kind of been training together in the gym, in the ring, and I’m trying to show him and share my experience with him.

The former TNT Champion also says that the two have grown close together as friends.

He’s become a really good friend of mine, as well as somebody that I can give some knowledge. If he wants to listen, he does.

Elsewhere in the interview, Miro spoke about his new role on AEW Collision and how he doesn’t really care who he gets booked to work against. You can read about that here, or check out the full interview below.

