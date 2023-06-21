The March 15 episode of AEW Dynamite was held in Winnipeg and featured Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega in action.
Jericho teamed with Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia to face House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, & Brody King) for the AEW Trios Titles, while Omega teamed with The Young Bucks.
Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Jericho noted he pitched to wrestle Omega in a singles match on the show.
“We went to Winnipeg, Manitoba, I pitched Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho. Couldn’t get the match, you know why? Trios. Me, Danny, and Sammy had to beat his stupid ass, but still. No singles match, ‘Kenny is in a trio.’ What are you talking about? This is Kenny Omega,” said Jericho.