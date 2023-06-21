The March 15 episode of AEW Dynamite was held in Winnipeg and featured Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega in action.

Jericho teamed with Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia to face House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, & Brody King) for the AEW Trios Titles, while Omega teamed with The Young Bucks.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Jericho noted he pitched to wrestle Omega in a singles match on the show.