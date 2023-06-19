Miro is back in AEW and he’s ready to take on all challengers.

The Redeemer spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, where he was asked about potential matchups on the promotion’s newest program, Collision. The former TNT Champion admits that he doesn’t really care who he gets put in the ring with, adding that he doesn’t really have that type of pull in the company anyway.

I really don’t care. I don’t have that pull. I just show up, I beat people, whatever they tell me. I write my promos, I deliver my promos, everything else is up to him, to the man who sits on top of that chair.

Staying on the subject, Miro says that he’s ready to take on whoever as he is not the type of person that seeks out dream matchups.

I’m not that guy, ‘Oh, I want to work with this guy or that guy.’ No, give me your best, I’ll take them all. It’s all about the story and how you get these. Let’s get there in a way where people are going to be intrigued and have a good match after.

Miro defeated Tony Nese at the AEW Collision premiere, which was his first AEW match since last year. Elsewhere in the interview, he gave his thoughts on CM Punk and what people had to say about the Second City Saint. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)