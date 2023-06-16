Both Miro and CM Punk will make their returns to AEW television this Saturday on Collision.

On the show, Miro will be in action against an unknown opponent while CM Punk will team with FTR to face Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe.

Miro was interviewed on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast where he gave his thoughts on Punk following his actions at All Out.

“I get along with him fine (Miro said about CM Punk). Every time we talk, I feel like we have a mutual respect. “Yeah, so I’ve never had anything bad, like engaged with him but you know, everybody hears a whole bunch of things. “But man, if you’re not happy with something, just do whatever you wanna do and then go cry in your mansion. “I don’t understand, all the lashing out but, everybody’s responsible for their own actions. “Like I said, I get along with him good. We’ve talked, we had great interactions even though we had two or three of them. But yeah, I don’t care. I look at myself. I don’t look at other people’s plates. That’s what the Bible taught me. “Don’t look at other people’s plates. Take care of yourself and everybody else, all you can do is just pray for them and whatever happens, happens.”

