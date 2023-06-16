Moose dropped the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title at the Rebellion PPV to Josh Alexander.

While speaking to Bobby Fish on The Undisputed Podcast, Moose noted that he thinks the promotion took the title off him at the right time.

I think IMPACT does a fantastic job because, even with me, when I had the title, personally, I think they took it off me at the right time. My scare was I was gonna get stale being a champion for way too long… And Bobby (Fish) knows this, it’s the same reason why you don’t keep a babyface as a champion for too long because what ends up happening, fans end up turning on him, he ends up being the bad guy. That’s literally what happens.