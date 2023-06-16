The NJPW G1 Climax 32 will start on July 15 and goes through until August 13.

BetOnline has the betting odds for the tournament winner and the winners of the blocks. Check it out:

Block A Winner

SANADA

-500

(-500)

Kaito Kiyomiya

200

(+200)

Shota Umino

300

(+300)

Yota Tsuji

300

(+300)

Hikuleo

600

(+600)

Gabriel Kidd

1000

(+1000)

Ren Narita

1000

(+1000)

Chase Owens

5000

(+5000)

Block B Winner

Kazuchika Okada

-200

(-200)

Will Ospreay

100

(+100)

KENTA

350

(+350)

Taichi

500

(+500)

Tanga Loa

700

(+700)

El Phantasmo

900

(+900)

Great-O-Khan

900

(+900)

YOSHI-HASHI

900

(+900)

Block C Winner

David Finlay

-300

(-300)

Shingo Takagi

250

(+250)

Tama Tonga

350

(+350)

Aaron Henare

400

(+400)

EVIL

400

(+400)

Tomohiro Ishii

500

(+500)

Eddie Kingston

800

(+800)

Mikey Nicholls

2000

(+2000)

Block D Winner

Zack Sabre Jr.

-130

(-130)

Tetsuya Naito

100

(+100)

Hiroshi Tanahashi

300

(+300)

Jeff Cobb

350

(+350)

Hirooki Goto

450

(+450)

Alex Coughlin

800

(+800)

Shane Haste

800

(+800)

Toru Yano

3000

(+3000)