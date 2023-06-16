The NJPW G1 Climax 32 will start on July 15 and goes through until August 13.
BetOnline has the betting odds for the tournament winner and the winners of the blocks. Check it out:
Block A Winner
SANADA
-500
(-500)
Kaito Kiyomiya
200
(+200)
Shota Umino
300
(+300)
Yota Tsuji
300
(+300)
Hikuleo
600
(+600)
Gabriel Kidd
1000
(+1000)
Ren Narita
1000
(+1000)
Chase Owens
5000
(+5000)
Block B Winner
Kazuchika Okada
-200
(-200)
Will Ospreay
100
(+100)
KENTA
350
(+350)
Taichi
500
(+500)
Tanga Loa
700
(+700)
El Phantasmo
900
(+900)
Great-O-Khan
900
(+900)
YOSHI-HASHI
900
(+900)
Block C Winner
David Finlay
-300
(-300)
Shingo Takagi
250
(+250)
Tama Tonga
350
(+350)
Aaron Henare
400
(+400)
EVIL
400
(+400)
Tomohiro Ishii
500
(+500)
Eddie Kingston
800
(+800)
Mikey Nicholls
2000
(+2000)
Block D Winner
Zack Sabre Jr.
-130
(-130)
Tetsuya Naito
100
(+100)
Hiroshi Tanahashi
300
(+300)
Jeff Cobb
350
(+350)
Hirooki Goto
450
(+450)
Alex Coughlin
800
(+800)
Shane Haste
800
(+800)
Toru Yano
3000
(+3000)