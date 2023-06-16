On the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff looked back on the career of Mike Awesome.

Awesome joined WCW in 2000 despite being the ECW World Champion at the time, where he would become part of the ‘New Blood’ faction.

Bischoff thinks Awesome had all the tools to be a success, but it wasn’t the right time for him in the promotion.

“Take Tom Brady and throw him into the Detroit Lions roster. It doesn’t matter how great of an athlete or how big of a star Tom Brady would be, when you’re surrounded by a team that is not functional, that is not playing up to par, that doesn’t have momentum, it doesn’t matter. He had the right look. His head was squarely on its shoulders from a wrestling perspective. He was smart. He was good. But he wasn’t smart enough and good enough to rise above the lack of momentum and the dysfunction that was WCW in the year 2000.”

