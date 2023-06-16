Steve Richards made an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews’ YouTube channel to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, Richards noted he believes that a chokeslam from Kane played a pivotal role in his WWE career. It happened in 2001 when Richards managed Kronik (Brian Adams and Bryan Clark) in their feud with the Brothers of Destruction.

At Unforgiven that year, the two teams faced off in a widely criticized match due to poor match quality.

“In the end, we called that audible, and I got in the ring. I backed up to Glenn, and I did the old reaching behind and ‘Oh my God, is he still behind me?’ Turned around, beg off, take the chokeslam, half decent, take a bump. I think that there might have saved my job in a way because I got in the ring and called that audible. They were cool with it that we kind of saved a little bit of the match with that.”

