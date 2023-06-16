This week’s episode of MLW Fusion is now available on Youtube and features Taya Valkyrie defending the MLW Featherweight Championship against Delmi Exo, Alex Kane holding an open challenge prizefight, and former heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu addressing the crowd. Check out the full episode, including a full preview, below.

MLW FUSION tonight at 8pm ET headlined by a World Featherweight Championship match months in the making as Delmi Exo challenges Taya Valkyrie for the gold, streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+, Friday on beIN XTRA and Saturday on Cable TV’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider).

MLW hits New York City for two title fights and a grudge match.

Delmi Exo finally cashes in her date with destiny as “The God Queen” throws down with Taya Valkyrie for the World Featherweight Championship this week on Fusion.

After months of falling victim to Taya’s politics, can Delmi make history in her moment to shine and end Taya’s 1-year reign? Will Taya’s deceitful tricks continue to secure her spot at the top of the division?

Alex Kane promises cash and prizefights in New York City as The Bomaye Fight Club captain showboats before his showdown for the World Heavyweight Championship with Hammerstone July 8 at Never Say Never on FITE+.

An uncensored UCE on FUSION: Jacob Fatu has something to say.

Raven summons the “Death Fighter” AKIRA on a quest for blood and gold as he injects chaos in the Middleweight division’s most bitter rivalry. Lince Dorado puts the World Middleweight Championship on the line against former champ Lio Rush and AKIRA in an all thrills triple threat.

South Central’s finest Willie Mack is ready to crack Azteca skulls and Sam Adonis has pulled the short straw. After getting screwed out of The National Openweight Championship against John Hennigan last week, Mack is back with a vengeance.

Sam Laterna catches up with Mance Warner as Ol Mancer got a special challenge for a certain someone.