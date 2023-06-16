Hulk Hogan looks back on one of the biggest moments of his career.

The Immortal One spoke about his classic WrestleMania 3 showdown with Andre The Giant during a recent interview on the Full Send podcast. Highlights from the chat can be found below.

How he had never beaten Andre before and claims he didn’t know what the finish of their WrestleMania 3 showdown would be:

I’d never beaten the giant before, and there was no shame in getting beat by him because no one had ever beaten him. I asked Vince. I said, ‘You know here we are the night before, what are we doing tomorrow?’ Vince goes, ‘I don’t know […] I’m sure Andre will do the right thing.’ Vince wanted me to sit in the dressing room with Andre just to try to, like, make things cool, you know. I got to the building at noon and I sat next to Andre and I watched him drink three-fifths of Crown Royal.

Recalls the moment that Andre called for the bodyslam and how he hit the big leg for the win shortly after:

All of a sudden, when the match was almost over he goes, ‘Slam!'” Hogan said. “I thought I heard what I heard, and as he came towards me I took a step back and scooped him, and then got his momentum and I barely got him over. Then I dropped a leg thinking that he was going to kick out, and he didn’t kick out.

How he realized how monumental that victory was for his career:

I realized what he had done for me. He had just made my career there brother. I was on a roll anyway, that was like hitting double nitrous buttons for me. [Vince] was excited. He knew we pulled a rabbit out of the hat. It could have went the other way because Andre was hurt real bad. […] There was a damn good chance we could have s**t the bed that night and ruined everything.

