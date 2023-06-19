Gringo Loco has become one of the most recognized names on the independent wrestling circuit, and he plans on capitalizing off that work by showing off in ROH.

Loco spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Nick Hausman at Haus Of Wrestling. The 37-year-old star regularly competes for GCW but has been used in ROH dating back in April of this year. He tells Hausman that while WWE is always a potential option for him AEW and ROH are his primary goals right now.

I mean, I will always keep the doors open to WWE. Who wouldn’t? You’d be a fool not to. But I think right now, at this chapter where I’m at, I think Ring of Honor and AEW is where I’m trying to be. There’s a lot of people who are my friends who, we could absolutely create magic with in that ring. I’m a fan of Tony Khan, to be honest with you. I think he’s a great guy.

Loco adds that ROH has always been one of the purest wrestling companies in his mind, one that showcases everything that he likes about the sport like lucha-libre.

I really like it. I think it’s pure wrestling to the best of everybody’s ability. You’re talking Ring of Honor. I’ve seen pure lucha libre that is blowing people’s minds. Everybody is talking about that match with Vikingo versus Komander, everything that Dralistico’s doing. I think that the product, it just fits me so well. I’m sure you saw that interview that I did where I was like, ‘This is where I belong. This is where I feel the most at home.’ Every time that I’m backstage in any capacity, I just tell myself, ‘I want this forever. This is what I’ve been working for my entire career. It just feels right.

You can check out Loco’s full interview here.