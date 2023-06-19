GUNTHER gets asked an interesting question about the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The Ring General, who just surpassed one-year with the title, recently spoke with WrestlingNews.Co about a wide variety of topics surrounding his already prestigious career. One point that was presented to GUNTHER was whether he would be interested in facing the current WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins in a unification title match. Here is what he had to say on that:

If I’m still the Intercontinental Champion, which I’m planning to be, I do not think so actually. The new World Heavyweight Championship just got introduced, so I think there is no interest by anyone to merge that again with another title, which [a match between the two] kind of automatically would do. I think we’re in two different divisions right now when it comes to that, but down the line, everything is possible, I would say.

Elsewhere in the interview, GUNTHER would discuss the fresh matchups he can have now that he’s been drafted to Monday Night Raw. You can read about that by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)