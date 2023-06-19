This week’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available online and features some behind-the-scenes stories ahead of The Elite’s (Adam Page & Young Bucks) showdown with the Blackpool Combat Club from last Wednesday’s Dynamite. While the “Hung Bucks” were victorious the BCC gained the upper-hand post match, which was the first of many crazy things to happen at the show’s conclusion.

If you missed it, you can watch last week’s episode of Being The Elite here, or check out the latest below.