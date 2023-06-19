WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker is currently in Cleveland, OH for tonight’s RAW, according to PWInsider. He is expected to appear live to promote Tuesday’s NXT match with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

We noted before that Rollins is scheduled to open tonight’s RAW and while there’s no word yet on who will challenge Rollins, word is that this match will serve as the “kick start to a storyline for the challenger.”

Tommaso Ciampa is also scheduled to be at tonight’s RAW. The latest word on his return is that he should be medically cleared by July.

As we’ve noted, Ciampa was recently backstage to be evaluated for his return, and he is expected to reunite DIY with Johnny Gargano for a big push. Gargano is also teasing his TV return on tonight’s RAW from his hometown.

