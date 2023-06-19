Chris Hemsworth is still hopeful that he will get to play the legendary Hulk Hogan.

The A-list actor, best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spoke on this topic during an interview with Chris Van Vilet. Hemsworth, who was cast as Hogan back in 2019, admits that he isn’t sure what is happening with the project but is keeping his fingers crossed that everything still happens. He adds that the project’s director Todd Phillips is currently busy with the upcoming Joker 2 film.

Let’s hope. I don’t know what’s happening with it at the moment, but there’s a good story there. I’d love to tell it. I know Todd Phillips has been deep in the world of The Joker, but we’ve had conversations, and yeah, fingers crossed.

Back in 2020, Hemsworth did an interview discussing the physical aspect of playing Hogan and how he would need to add some size in order to accurately portray The Immortal One. You can read that here, or check out his latest interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)