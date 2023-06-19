Hornswoggle confirms that his in-ring days are pretty much behind him.

The legendary little man spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, where he explained that after his second failed back surgery competing inside the ring is something that he just can’t do much anymore. He adds that he’ll happily continue doing signings for the rest of his career.

Not that I know of. I mean, I would love to, but in-ring, probably is behind me, if I’m being honest with myself after my second failed back surgery. It ain’t in the cards, I don’t believe in-ring for a major company. But I truly believe the coaching stuff. And I’m finally like, grasping that whether I have more to give inside the ring compared to outside, and teaching and helping and that I’m okay with that. I can sign my fake name for the rest of my life. And I’m fully okay with that.

Shifting subjects, Hornswoggle later discusses what his current relationship is with WWE and how he will not bad mouth a company that allowed him to live his dream.

It’s like, I have no reason to burn a bridge, I have no reason to talk poorly of a company that gave me 10 years of living my dream, providing for my son, giving me an awesome life and making me a star that now I can sign that fake name, still seven years later, like, I can’t be mad at that. I can’t. So there’s no reason to be negative towards it whatsoever.

You can check out the full interview here.