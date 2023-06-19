Moose has re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

The former world champion announced today on Twitter that he will be remaining with the company that he has wrestled for since 2016. He says that the decision came due to wanting to accomplish more in IMPACT, like getting his name as recognized with the brand as AJ Styles or Kurt Angle. He also reveals that he has signed the longest contract in the company’s history.

Leaving IMPACT WRESTLING was a very hard to decision to make. Since I made my debut in July 2016 I have accomplished so much in 7 years. Truth is there is So many matches that I wanted to have, so many matchups to be had but then I realized, unlike MMA, I don’t have to beat the great wrestlers in other organizations to be considered great. I think my body of work speaks for itself. I believe my peers in all other companies and organizations respect my work and at the end of the day that’s all that matters. Right now when you hear IMPACT WRESTLING AJ styles/Kurt Angle are the top names that comes to mind. I want my name to be at the top of that list. So with that goal in mind, I have more I have to get done before my time in Impact is done. not only did I signed back with Impact Wrestling but I also signed the longest deal anyone has ever signed in company’s history…. A whole lot of work to be done so let’s Go. Ps I get to still annoy Tommy Dreamer and Scott D’Amore.

Moose was considered one of the hottest free agents since his previous IMPACT contract expired this month. He hinted at potentially re-signing during a recent interview where he admitted that going elsewhere didn’t really interest him. You can read about here. Check out his tweet below.