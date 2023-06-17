Moose weighs in on his pro-wrestling future.

The former world champion’s contract with IMPACT is set to expire this month and his options for employment grow by the minute. WWE star Ricochet recently stated that Moose would excel very well in the WWE system, but the Wrestling God said in his own interview that attempting to make new friends is one thing that concerns him about leaving the place he’s called home for years.

Now Moose has taken to Twitter to shed more light on what he might do. He writes, “My decision making will be solely made from Happiness Comfort Trust. Money Dream Match ups Big Arenas are all great but not my Number 1 motivation.”

Moose has been with IMPACT since 2016. He’s also wrestled for NJPW, ROH, competed in AEW, and was a part of the famous ALL IN card that preceded AEW. Follow Wrestling Headlines for the latest update on this story.