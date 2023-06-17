NJPW issued the following press release announcing that company star DOUKI has been pulled from today’s New Japan Road event in Hachioji due to a fever. He was scheduled to compete in a multi-man tag team matchup alongside Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito. Full details can be found below.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

DOUKI, who was scheduled to wrestle on the New Japan Road event today in Hachioji, has presented with a fever. Though he has tested negative for COVID, he will be absent from today’s card out of an abundance of caution.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing DOUKI wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to tonight’s card:

7th Match

TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi vs Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI –>

TAKA Michinoku & Taichi vs Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi

8th Match

DOUKI & SANADA vs Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji –>

Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SANADA vs Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji

NJPW joins fans in wishing DOUKI a speedy recovery.