Moose has been loyal to IMPACT Wrestling for years, and now the former world champion reveals why.

The Wrestling God spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Bobby Fish on the Undisputed podcast. Moose admits to being a shy person, one who isn’t as comfortable making new friends as anyone else. He says that this is a big reason why he hasn’t left IMPACT because he feels safe with the roster.

It wasn’t me initiating the friendship (in Ring of Honor). Like, oh, my name is Moose. You wanna — I’m usually to myself unless somebody — I’ve always been shy so, every time it comes to leaving IMPACT, that’s always a big factor in my decision-making. One of the reasons I’ve been in IMPACT so long is the scare of going somewhere else and making new friends.

Shifting subjects, Moose talks about his relationship with Executive VP Scott D’Amore, a man who is not only his boss but someone he refers to as a mentor.

When it comes to wrestling and getting advice, I try to limit who I talk to-to a very small few. At the end of the day, you’re gonna do what your boss wants you to do, how he wants you to do it because he’s the guy paying the bills, right? He’s not paying you, you need that money to pay the bills so, luckily, a guy who’s been my boss for the last few years, he’s almost my mentor who was a guy who brought me up in wrestling, who coached me is Scott D’Amore. So, with saying that, he’s one of the guys that if I need advice on a wrestling topic, I go to him.

You can check out Moose’s full interview here.

