NJPW holds its Strong Independence Day event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 4, and Wednesday, July 5.

At night one of the event, Jon Moxley is teaming with Homicide against El Desperado & Jun Kasai. Now, the stipulation for Moxley vs. Desperado for the second night has been confirmed.

Moxley issued a final death match at Saturday’s New Japan Road show, later to be revealed as an anything goes match.

El Desperado: Sounds good. July 5, the second night for #njpwSTRONG in Korakuen, a singles match with Moxley? When it's time for him to show up he shows, when it's time for him to speak he speaks. That's why I love Mox. He said 'Final Death?' That sounds like anything goes to… — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 17, 2023

Moxley previously beat Desperado in a no disqualification match at NJPW Music City Mayhem in July 2022.

TJP & Francesco Akira defending the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles against Clark Connors & Dan Moloney will happen on night one. Eddie Kingston is challenging KENTA for the Strong Openweight Championship on night two.