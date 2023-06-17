WWE Shop is selling a Shawn Michaels legacy Title belt for $749.

Fans can get their own belt, and pre-ordering is now available. Fans can check out the championship by clicking here. The following description is listed:

Product ID: 200057905

Brand: WWE Authentic

Imported

First side plate measures approx. 4.02″ × 5.9″

Second slide plate measures approx. 3.01″ x 4.07″

Snap fasteners

Strap measures approx. 55.25″ × 10.06″

Weighs approx. 6.17 lbs.

Red crystals on front

Chain one measures approx. 6.128″

Chain two measures approx. 5.316″

Suitable for waist sizes up to 46”

Material: 100% Zinc Alloy – Plate; 100% Leather – Strap

Officially licensed