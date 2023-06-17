Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer complained about the lack of money he gets on merchandise royalties including the nWo from WWE.

“I didn’t get a dollar on NWO,” Nash said. “It should be 150% of what I normally get [in the next period], and if it’s not I guess I’ll be putting a piece of paper in Ari’s [Emmanuel’s] hand.”

Nash previously complained on the podcast about his royalties last quarter and the company ensuring him that he would be part of WWE video games. He also noted he would be getting a Big Daddy Cool Funko Pop.

“It’s like, I don’t give a f***. I don’t care if I’m getting 7% of the Heinz ketchup packages that you sell to the ballparks, I want the f***ing royalties to what you’re selling to f***ing Walgreens and Walmarts and everyone else in the big 16oz Heinz bottle, I want the bucks,” Nash demanded. “Give me all the Funko’s you want, I don’t get 17% of the Funko’s.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc