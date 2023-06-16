Ricochet is loving his time in WWE and hopes that some of his peers in the industry can get the same backing.

The high-flying superstar spoke on this topic during a recent appearance on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, where he was asked to name non-WWE talents who could really benefit from having “the machine” behind them. Ricochet begins by bringing up one of his biggest rivals in NJPW and the indies, Will Ospreay.

Will is up there. Will obviously already has a lot of backing, like Ricochet did before he (to WWE), but Will is up there. He has a lot, but with WWE behind him, it would be a lot more.

Later, Ricochet mentions former IMPACT world champion Moose as a guy that would be perfect in the WWE system due to his size and athletic ability.

There are a couple of guys. My homeboy Moose, who is currently working for someone else, Moose has the look, he’s huge, he’s in the ring. Nowadays, there are a lot of guys out there. That’s the problem, there are so many good dudes out there right now.

