Skye Blue is emerging as one of AEW’s hottest acts, and the 23-year-old star continued her ascent at this past Saturday’s premiere of Collision.

On that night, Blue scored the winning pinfall in a tag team matchup that also featured Willow Nightingale and The Outcasts. She has since taken to Instagram to comment on that big win, which took place in front of her hometown in Chicago. She admits to feeling very emotional after the win and is hopeful that she will be able to wrestle until she is 85 years old.

If you would have told 17 year old trainee Skye that at the age of 23 she would pin Ruby Soho on the debut of AEW Collision in a SOLD OUT United Center, in my hometown of Chicago, AND my ass (quite literally) broke the internet….. I would have never believed you. I still can’t wrap my head around all the feelings and emotions that went through me from the moments leading up to walking out onto that stage to me just typing this caption. I am so grateful for the opportunity to show the world who Skye Blue really is, and I can’t wait to keep making you all proud. I love pro wrestling so effin much, it’s my life, it’s all I know, and I can’t wait to wrestle til I’m 85 years old still trying to bump and wrestle to put smiles on everyone’s faces. Let’s fucking go.

Blue officially signed with AEW back in March. Check out her Instagram post below.