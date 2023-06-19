WWE is currently celebrating 25 years of WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Fans are encouraged to share their favorite Edge memories using the #Edge25 hashtag. WWE will celebrate Edge all week with special editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, plus all-new videos honoring Edge’s legacy, classic lookbacks and never-before-seen photos.

Below is a new WWE Top 10 on Edge’s rarest opponents, plus WWE’s announcement on the celebration:

Celebrate 25 years of Edge in WWE with #Edge25 “You think you know me?” Those cryptic words ushered Edge to a WWE ring for the very first time 25 years ago this week. The man who’d eventually be known as The Rated-R Superstar emerged from the crowd to prevail in his debut match on the June 22, 1998, edition of Raw, laying the foundation for a remarkable Hall of Fame career. In the decades that followed, Edge established himself as not only one of WWE’s most beloved — and at times, despised — competitors, but also one of its most decorated and resilient. A multi-time World Champion, Mr. Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner, among other accolades, Edge was forced into retirement in 2011 because of a neck injury. Taking his place in the WWE Hall of Fame the following year, Edge remained sidelined until 2020 when he heroically returned as an unannounced entrant in that year’s Royal Rumble Match, staging one of the most stirring and least expected comebacks in WWE history. As Edge continues to go toe-to-toe with WWE’s finest as a member of the SmackDown roster, get ready to celebrate The Rated-R Superstar’s silver anniversary all week long on WWE social channels. From classic lookbacks and never-before-seen photos, to special editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, to all-new videos honoring Edge’s legacy, this is a celebration no Edgehead should miss. Be sure to join the conversation by sharing your own favorite memories of The Rated-R Superstar using the hashtag #Edge25.

