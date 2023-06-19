Seth Rollins comments on the WWE Universe singing his theme song.

The current reigning world heavyweight championship spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the New York Post. Rollins would get asked about whether WWE has told him to try and cut the audience off when they’re singing so the talking segments can move along. Here is what he had to say.

No. (Laughs) Why would I want to stop it? They’re doing my thing for me. Why would I want to stop them? What good is that? That’s silly. They “What” people when they’re bored with them. They’re singing my song to my opponent to aggravate him, to piss him off. They know that it annoys him so they keep doing it. That’s as good as it gets. If he was a heel out there standing by himself and they were booing him out of the building a la Dominik Mysterio and he couldn’t get a word in, everyone would be thinking that’s the greatest thing ever.

Rollins adds that he hopes the crowd is that loud every time his opponents pick up a microphone that way they know who they are feuding with.

The fact that there is a babyface who has something like that to utilize to antagonize the bad guy, it doesn’t get any better than that. Why would I ever want to stop them? I say party all night long. Mind you, I didn’t tell them to party all night long. All I did was stand there and when I talk, they listen. So, what does that tell you? I do have some control of them. I hope it’s like that every single time my opponent picks up a microphone to say something bad to me. Please, bring it on. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the fire baby.

Rollins will be defending the world heavyweight title in an open challenge on this evening’s edition of Raw. You can check out a full preview for the show here.