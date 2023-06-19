Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

RAW will be headlined by Seth Rollins defending the WWE World Heavyweight Title in an Open Challenge. The final Money In the Bank qualifier will also be held with Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Hometown star Johnny Gargano is also teasing his return for tonight’s RAW.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:

* Logan Paul returns

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

* Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a Night of Champions rematch

* Seth Rollins defends the WWE World Heavyweight Title in an Open Challenge

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in the final WWE Money In the Bank qualifier

