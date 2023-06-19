The cards for both nights of NJPW Strong Independence Day have been set, including Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado in a “Final Death” match.

An IWGP Tag Team title match with Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defending against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd of Bullet Club has been added to the second night.

The event takes place on July 4 and July 5, with them airing on NJPW World. Here are the cards:

NJPW Strong Independence Day Night One

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira defend against Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors

Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ match: Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. El Desperado & Jun Kasai

Eddie Kingston & Rocky Romero vs. KENTA & Gedo

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defend against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd

Lance Archer, Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa vs. JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Bad Dude Tito vs. The DKC

Tom Lawlor vs. Kosei Fujita

Pre-Show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH & Oskar Leube vs. Kengo, Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori

NJPW Strong Independence Day Night Two

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: KENTA defends against Eddie Kingston

Final Death match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

IWGP Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defend against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Lance Archer & Alex Zayne vs. Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita

Homicide & Ryohei Oiwa vs. TJP & Francesco Akira

JR Kratos vs. OSkar Leube

Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors vs. YOH & Rocky Romero

Pre-Show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Boltin Oleg vs. Dragon Libre, Takahiro Katori & Rekka