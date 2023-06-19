The cards for both nights of NJPW Strong Independence Day have been set, including Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado in a “Final Death” match.
An IWGP Tag Team title match with Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defending against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd of Bullet Club has been added to the second night.
The event takes place on July 4 and July 5, with them airing on NJPW World. Here are the cards:
NJPW Strong Independence Day Night One
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira defend against Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors
Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ match: Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. El Desperado & Jun Kasai
Eddie Kingston & Rocky Romero vs. KENTA & Gedo
Lance Archer, Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa vs. JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
Bad Dude Tito vs. The DKC
Tom Lawlor vs. Kosei Fujita
Pre-Show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH & Oskar Leube vs. Kengo, Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori
NJPW Strong Independence Day Night Two
NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: KENTA defends against Eddie Kingston
Final Death match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado
IWGP Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defend against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
Lance Archer & Alex Zayne vs. Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita
Homicide & Ryohei Oiwa vs. TJP & Francesco Akira
JR Kratos vs. OSkar Leube
Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors vs. YOH & Rocky Romero
Pre-Show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Boltin Oleg vs. Dragon Libre, Takahiro Katori & Rekka