A pep rally has been announced for Week 1 of the WWE NXT Gold Rush special on the USA Network.

WWE has announced that Chase University will throw a pep rally for Thea Hail on Tuesday’s show. Hail will be preparing to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on Week 2.

Below are the current cards for NXT Gold Rush Week 1 and 2:

NXT GOLD RUSH WEEK 1 – JUNE 20

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Bron Breakker

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Tyler Bate with Mustafa Ali as the special guest referee

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade with the winners becoming the #1 contenders for a Week 2 title shot

* Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

* Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin will come face-to-face

* Chase University throws a pep rally for Thea Hail’s match with NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on Week 2

NXT GOLD RUSH WEEK 2 – JUNE 27

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Baron Corbin

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Thea Hail

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against winners of Week 1 Triple Threat

