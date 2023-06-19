Tonight’s WWE RAW is scheduled to open up with Seth Rollins defending his WWE World Heavyweight Title in an Open Challenge, according to Better Wrestling Experience. There’s no word yet on who will challenge Rollins but it was noted that this match will serve as the “kick start to a storyline for the challenger.”

RAW is scheduled to be headlined by a six-man tag team match that will feature Cody Rhodes on one team, and possibly The Judgment Day on the opposing team.

Below is the current announced card for tonight’s RAW from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio:

* Logan Paul returns

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

* Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a Night of Champions rematch

* Seth Rollins defends the WWE World Heavyweight Title in an Open Challenge

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in the final WWE Money In the Bank qualifier

