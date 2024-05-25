The time has come!

WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 goes down today.

On tap for the WWE premium live event this afternoon from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Universal Championship, Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER in the 2024 WWE King of the Ring finals, as well as Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax in the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring finals.

Also scheduled for the show today is Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to join us here later this morning starting at 11/10c for live WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 results coverage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.