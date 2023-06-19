There have been some rumors on Hit Row having heat with WWE officials, but that is not the case.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that despite the rumors, WWE higher-ups have said that while there are no significant creative plans for Hit Row, there’s nothing out of the ordinary with their view from WWE management.

Furthermore, a WWE creative source said that Hit Row and other returns were brought back to help provide roster depth and to help prevent the rematch-heavy shows that we saw before.

