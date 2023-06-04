The first photos and video of Owen Hart in AEW’s Fight Forever video game have been revealed.

YouTuber Chris Danger has released footage of Owen in the Road To Elite mode, which is Fight Forever’s career mode. It was first announced that Owen would be in the game back in 2021 when AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation announced their partnership.

AEW’s Fight Forever video game will be released on Thursday, June 29, via PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can click here for details on the Elite Edition.

Below are screenshots and video of Owen in the game:

First look at Owen Hart in #AEWFightForever! 👑 So insane to see him back in a video game. Thanks to @AEWGames & THQN for getting us early access and letting me reveal Owen! pic.twitter.com/B3f9APWBkl — Chris Danger (@thechrisdenker) June 3, 2023

