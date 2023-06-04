Griff Garrison is back.

The AEW star has been out of action since the fall with an injury, but returned at today’s ROH tapings in Florida. The former Varsity Blonds member last wrestled for AEW at the November 8th edition of Dark. He announced in December that he had to undergo surgery for his injury.

Photos of Garrison competing at today’s ROH taping have since surfaced online. Check them out below.

Scoop #16: Lee Moriarty vs The Returning Griff Garrison pic.twitter.com/2AqsznAqeG — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) June 4, 2023

