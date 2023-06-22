Eddie Edwards is happy for his friend Alex Shelley.

Shelley shocked the world when he defeated Steve Maclin to become IMPACT World Champion at Against All Odds, which marked the 20+ year veteran’s first run as world champion. Edwards spoke about Shelley’s triumph during a recent interview on the Tru Heel Heat program, where he praised the new champ’s work ethic over all these years.

Yeah, you know, it makes things seem like all is right in the world type of thing where a guy can start, you know, you can see somebody’s journey from start to getting that world title. We’ve all been there whether it’s in wrestling, whether it’s in life, whether it’s a job that you have, we’ve all started somewhere, and we’ve always, people always want more. Sometimes unfortunately, it doesn’t come to fruition, but with Shelley, he put in work like you’ve never seen.

Edwards, a former two-time IMPACT Champion himself, adds that no one in the industry has worked as hard as Shelley, and he 100% deserves a chance at being world champion.

Everybody’s seen the work that he’s put in, the way he’s elevated his game, the way he’s in insane shape now. You know, he thinks the way that he helps out the locker room, helps out the young guys, which I see each and every time I’m there. He’s in the ring training guys and girls and showing them things in that ring because he loves professional wrestling, and he loves IMPACT Wrestling. So to see him finally achieve that goal, I love it. Whether it’s an underdog story or not, I love to see people get what they deserve, and that is what Alex Shelley deserves.

Shelley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about his monumental title win and previewed his upcoming defense against Brian Myers. You can read about that here, or check out Edwards’ interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)