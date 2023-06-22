Fuego Del Sol is on his way out of AEW.

Fuego announced back in late February that he suffered a foot injury during a “freak accident” at an indie wrestling show. He expected to be out of action for six weeks, but then he posted an update in early March, noting that the damage was much worse than doctors originally thought, and that he would most likely be sidelined longer than expected, up to three months.

In an update, Fuego took to Twitter today with a video announcing his AEW departure. He noted that his AEW contract will expire on Saturday, July 1, so it looks like AEW chose not to re-sign him. He also announced that he has been medically cleared to compete, so he is now taking indie bookings.

Fuego thanked AEW’s behind-the-scenes workers, wrestlers and fans. He said this is just one chapter closing and the beginning for him as he is extremely passionate and damn-near obsessed with creating great moments and great matches, memories to last a lifetime. Fuego said at 27, he’s just getting started and has barely scratched the surface on showing the world how good he is. Fuego then declared himself to be the hottest free agent in wrestling, and said grind season begins now as it is time to set the wrestling world on fire. He finished the video by saying if you doubt him or don’t believe him, just wait until you see what he does next.

Fuego captioned the video with, “Thank you AEW. Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol. Now accepting bookings any and everywhere!”

Fuego debuted with AEW at the May 28, 2020 Dark tapings, teaming with Low Rida for a loss to Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. He won 38 straight Dark and Elevation matches before getting his first win, teaming with Marko Stunt to defeat Baron Black and Ryzin at the June 30, 2021 Dark tapings. Fuego worked 79 singles and tag bouts with AEW but only won 15. His last match was a loss to Juice Robinson at the February 15 Elevation tapings.

