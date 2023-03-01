Fuego Del Sol has provided another update on the injury he suffered a couple of weekends ago.

The AEW star revealed in a new Instagram post that the extent of the damage is much worse than doctors originally anticipated, and he’ll most likely be sidelined longer than predicted. Rather than just a small fracture Fuego fractured five bones in his foot, and could potentially need surgery.

With the original x-rays, last week after they confirmed the dislocation of my right foot, they believed I only had one minor fracture. After the CT scan upon further examination, today they determined I actually fractured my foot in 5 DIFFERENT PLACES, the doctor told me that the fact I finished the match was unbelievable. Adrenaline is a hell of a drug! Now let’s talk about the big thing, ligament damage. The orthopedic said the main ligament around my Lisfranc bone is a little displaced but not completely separated. So now I have to go see a foot specialist to determine if it needs surgery or if it can heal on its own. If it can heal on its own the recovery is 6-8 weeks because all my bones are in the right spots and the fractures just need time to heal, BUT if I need surgery it could be 3 months. So expect another update within the next week, I’m hoping for the best. Not the news we wanted. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little frustrated. Focusing on my recovery and advancing my non-physical ventures like, twitch, YouTube, tiktok, IG and content of the likes to keep me busy and my mind off this. Any love and support sent my way is appreciated immensely!

Fuego has not appeared on AEW television since last year. Stay tuned for more updates on his condition. Check out his post below.