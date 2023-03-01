Wardlow remains one of AEW’s best success stories, but the former TNT Champion knows his popularity has faded a bit.

Mr. Mayhem spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, where he looked back on his rise to the top of the card and how he feels he didn’t appreciate how popular he had gotten with fans. Wardlow admits that he will now be chasing that feeling again, and that starts with recapturing the TNT Championship at Revolution. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he wishes he appreciated his run at the height of his popularity a little bit more:

The unfortunate part of that is, I didn’t really comprehend it at the time. That’s something that eats at me, a lot, I admit. I didn’t comprehend what I was at the time and I don’t think I ever gave myself credit for it. I almost feel like it slipped through my fingers without me realizing it. Not that I’m any less than, but obviously, the steam was at a different level then, and my whole goal right now is chasing that.

Wants to get the TNT title back and hold weekly open challenges:

I want to be that again but actually feel it and comprehend it. I don’t know what we’re going to do to get there, but I’m ready to win this title and I’m ready to, unlike last time, I want to defend that title. It’s the the TV title, it should be defended on TV regularly. I want to go back to the open challenge. If and when I win the title, I would like to do an open challenge weekly or bi-weekly, and I want to run through this roster. There are still a lot of people that I have not been in the ring with. There are a lot of people that I want to prove myself against. Now is the time. I’m done playing little kid games.

Wardlow will be challenging Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship at Revolution on March 5th. Click here to see who the odd makers say is the favorite in the match.

