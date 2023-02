Samoa Joe will defend the AEW TNT Title against Wardlow at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view event on March 5.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Wardlow as the -400 favorite to win the title while Joe is the +250 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

Other matches featured on the card include AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a Sixty Minute Iron Man Match and Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match.