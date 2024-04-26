Dominik Mysterio is going to be out of in-ring action in WWE for quite some time.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that “Dirty” Dom suffered a “freak injury” during his match with Andrade on April 15, and as a result, he will be forced to undergo ‘Tommy John surgery’ on his elbow.

This is the same operation that MLB pitchers often undergo, and usually comes with a nine-month recovery period.

“Dominik Mysterio also had an elbow injury,” Meltzer wrote. “It apparently happened in a 4/15 match with Andrade and was described to us as a freak accident. He will be undergoing Tommy John surgery on his elbow which for a baseball pitcher means at least nine months out.”

Meltzer added, “Since he doesn’t have to throw pitches hard, his recovery time would probably be a little shorter. As of right now, the plan would be to keep him as a television character while recovering. He was off the European tour and had his arm in a sling at Raw.”

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Dom-Dom wore his arm in a sling/brace, and was pulled from his advertised tag-team match on the show.

Apparently the plan right now is to keep Dominik on television as a character while he recovers from the ‘Tommy John surgery.’

We will keep you posted.